Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 218.8% in October

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

IHIT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

