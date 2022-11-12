Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 1,031.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after buying an additional 1,227,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 478,480 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

