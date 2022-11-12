INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $407.68

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.68 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($4.94). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 429 ($4.94), with a volume of 32,470 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £147.82 million and a P/E ratio of 412.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 449.05.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,169.81%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

