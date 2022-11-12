Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 347.1% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PSCH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.45. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $191.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

