Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

