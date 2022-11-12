Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP remained flat at $22.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 307,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

