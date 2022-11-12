Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

INVH stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

