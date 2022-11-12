Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of IONS opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

