Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.
Shares of IONS opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
