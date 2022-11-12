IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.96 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $159.54 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

