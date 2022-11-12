iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $5.09 Average PT from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,668,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 90,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.75 on Monday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

