IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRadimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

