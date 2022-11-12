IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.
IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.71. 23,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,395. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
