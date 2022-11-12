IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.71. 23,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,395. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

