iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Cut by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 4,246,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,913. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

