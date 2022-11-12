iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the October 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,875,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 585,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

