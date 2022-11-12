iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9,442.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,315 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,498,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,733,000 after purchasing an additional 905,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,392.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 860,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,667,000 after buying an additional 826,416 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $969,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

