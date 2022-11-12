iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.