iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.