iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $30.34. 1,085,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,271. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

