iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 915,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

