iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,736,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,578,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.