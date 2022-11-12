iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after buying an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,519,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. 6,558,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

