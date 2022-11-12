iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

