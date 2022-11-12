iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.