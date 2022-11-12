iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after buying an additional 2,439,111 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.