iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Virtue Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1,159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,247 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 15.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $99,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.