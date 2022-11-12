iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,005,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

