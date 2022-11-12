iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.04. 295,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,360. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

