Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 341,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,539. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Institutional Trading of Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itron by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.