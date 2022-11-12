ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

