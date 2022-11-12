Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

