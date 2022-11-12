James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

In other James River Group news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

