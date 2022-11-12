Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
Shares of JTTRY remained flat at $21.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $25.68.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
