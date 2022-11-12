Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $207.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.