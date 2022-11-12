Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $207.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

