Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Up 1.4 %

ETR BOSS opened at €48.80 ($48.80) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.