Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($146.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($133.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th.

EPA:AIR opened at €113.00 ($113.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.49. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

