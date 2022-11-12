Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.38 million and approximately $123,106.81 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021969 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07322153 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,894.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

