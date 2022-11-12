JMP Securities Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $22.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

