JMP Securities Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $22.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
PubMatic Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of PUBM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
