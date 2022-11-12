John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.60.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

