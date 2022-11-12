Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.39. 4,611,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

