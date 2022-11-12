JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

