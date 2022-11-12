JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) to Overweight

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
Shares of OTC NATKY opened at 29.54 on Thursday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of 28.68 and a fifty-two week high of 31.25.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
