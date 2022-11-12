JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) to Overweight

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of OTC NATKY opened at 29.54 on Thursday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of 28.68 and a fifty-two week high of 31.25.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

