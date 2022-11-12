JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Price Performance
LON:JPEI opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.12) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £103.56 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.93.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
