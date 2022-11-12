JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JPEI opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.12) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £103.56 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.93.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

