Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 1st

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
JUVF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.
About Juniata Valley Financial
