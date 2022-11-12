Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

