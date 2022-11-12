Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 237.5% in October

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

KAO Stock Up 2.4 %

KAOOY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. KAO has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

Further Reading

