Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 422.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
KMF opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
