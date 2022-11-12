Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:K traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 4,258,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 36.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

