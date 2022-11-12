Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.

In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,018.40. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

