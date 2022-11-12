Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.
Keppel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.