KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.83 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

